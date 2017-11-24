RSG, World Bank To Commission 22 Projects

The Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank and the European Union (EU) is set to commission 22 micro projects spread across the three senatorial zones.

The projects which range from town-hall, pipe-borne water, markets, road, information communication and Technology (ICT) centre and others were executed under the State Employment and Expenditure for Result (SEEFOL) programme.

The Director, Community Driven Development Social (CDDS) Seefor Project, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule disclosed this during a courtesy call on the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) in his office.

Sir Amaewhule said that the projects were part of the intervention by the World Bank and the European Union to improve the quality of lives of rural populace in the state.

He said that the courtesy call was to solicit the support of the corporation to wards giving the required publicity to the activities of SEEFOR with a view to letting the people know the impact of SEEFOR in the socio-economic development of the state.

The Director said that the programme not only gave communities the opportunities to nominate projects, but also enhance their participation in all stages of execution.

Responding the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr Vincent Ake said that the planned commissioning of the 22 projects across the state was an indication that the programme was touching lives in the state.

Ake assured his guest that the corporation would give adequate coverage of the activities of SEEFORE in the state and expressed appreciation for the visit.