Labour Leader Lauds Lawmaker On Market Renovation

In view of the recent renovation work on the long abandoned modern daily market in Opobo Town, headquarters of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State, a renowned labour leader and Chairman of Opobo Investment and Cooperative Society Limited, Comrade Emeka Sunday John-Africa has commended the lawmaker representing Opobo/Nkoro constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Adonye Kelly Diri for a job well done.

Speaking with The Tide in an interview, in Opobo Town, John-Africa described the gesture as most commendable, urging other political leaders in the LGA to emulate the lawmaker by doing the needful for the overall development of their constituencies.

He stressed that the renovation of the modern market had boosted commercial activities in the areas and also created jobs for so many people.

According to him, Hon Diri has been able to prove bookmakers wrong as his contribution speaks volume for the overall growth of the electorate in the LGA.

The labour leader also advised traders in the markets to make judicious use of the facilities in the markets and guard them jealously from vandalisation and theft.

He added that by way of renovating the Opobo modern market, the lawmaker was able to keep to his electioneering campaign promises to the masses, noting that all other leaders should borrow a leaf by providing the people with democracy dividends.

On the unity road, he appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to order the contractor handling the project to fast-track work on the age-long road project to enable the people of the catchment communities to heave a sigh of relief.

By: Bethel Sam Toby , Peace Ihedoro & Favour Jonathan.