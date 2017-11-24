Emohua Must Reciprocate Wike’s Love – Emeh

The people of Emohua Local Government Area have been charged to reciprocate the love which the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike administration in Rivers State has consistently shown to the people of Emohua.

This charge was given by Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, after the swearing in of Special Advisers by Governor Wike at the Rivers State Government House.

Chief Emeh, former Chief of Staff, Government House in Rivers State was full of praises for the governor for appointing two Special Advisers from Emohua , including himself, out of the 39 nominees who were sworn in, adding that the turn out of multitudes to witness the inauguration showed that the people of the area appreciates Wike’s magnanimity towards them.

The former commissioner for transport and aviation who also lauded the governor for always ensuring that Emohua people are not left behind in all the appointments he has made so far, charged the party leadershipin Emohua to show more commitment towards ensuring that Governor Wike is re-elected as governor of Rivers State in 2019.

The political strategist, who is also a legal practitioner further promised to work with other stakeholders in Emohua to ensure that assignments are clinically executed this time to demonstrate more love than the governor has shown to the people of the area.

He explained that Emohua boasts of Chief Sergeant Awuse, himself and other notable politicians who have the capacity to deliver on any assignment, and that, “Whatever made it impossible to deliver 100% in 2015 would have been corrected”.

He assured further: “We will bring our people back to the PDP, to show appreciation and to encourage the governor. As Special Advisers, our job is to move at his pace”, Emeh stated.

The new Special Adviser also declared that Governor Wike as one of the royal privileges that God has given to Rivers people, deserves the support of all well meaning citizens to achieve his dream for the State.