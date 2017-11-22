We’ve Benefitted Under Wike -Degema CTC

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mrs Okoriete Carrie Adiele has stated that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has impacted positively on the local government area in terms of infrastructural and human capital development.

The CTC chairman disclosed this while addressing the management of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Group of Newspapers during a media tour of the corporation, last Friday.

Addressing the management team led by the General Manager, Mr Vincent Ake, the CTC chairman, dispelled rumours of development neglect of Degema by the Wike-led administration in some quarters.

Adiele pointed out that the Rivers State Government under the present dispensation has embarked on infrastructural projects such as hospitals, manpower development and skills acquisition, and assured that the people of Degema would continue to throw their unflinching support behind the government.

She commended the general manager for the successes recorded so far, and solicited the partnership of the corporation in effective media reportage of activities of the LGA.

The CTC chairman added that the media tour was to put the records straight by sensitizing the public of the development objectives of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in Degema Local Government Area.

In his response, the General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Vincent Ake commended the CTC chairman over her vision, and pledged the commitment of the corporation to partner with the LGA in improving media relations.

Ake called on other local government chairmen in the state to borrow a leaf from the Degema CTC chairman by partnering with the media organisation for effective coverage of the rural areas.