UNICEF Trains 479 Health Workers, Volunteers

The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) has trained 479 health workers and volunteers on Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) in Niger.

The Executive Director, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Yahaya Nau’zo, made this known in an interview with newsmen last Monday in Minna.

Nau’zo said that the figures comprise 209 health workers and 270 volunteers drawn from Lapai, Borgu, Shiroro, Edati, Chanchaga and Mashegu Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the training would update the knowledge of health workers on feeding of infant from birth to two years and build their capacity on risk and death reduction among children under five years.

According to him, the health workers were trained on how to communicate with the mothers and caregivers within the communities on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding.

Nau’zo said that the training would also serve as a guide to the health workers on how to counsel families on the best nutritional food to feed their children under five with.

“Forty-five volunteers were selected from each of the local government areas and trained them on how to interact with mothers within the communities.

“The health workers were also trained on how to supervise and direct volunteers as they communicate with people in the communities individually.

“All problems encountered by the volunteers will be communicated to the health workers for solution,” he said.

The executive director added that the training would help to reduce the risk and death rates in the council areas with high number of malnutrition children.

He commended UNICEF’s efforts in reaching out to children in the state and assured the organisation that the gesture would be extended to other local government areas.