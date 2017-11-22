‘PIB’ll Resolve Major Dev, Environmental Challenges In N’Delta’

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), when passed and diligently implemented, will resolve majority of the developmental and environmental challenges facing oil producing communities in the Niger Delta, and reduce agitations.

Wike also urged the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill to ensure that it tackles critical issues on the bill comprehensively to avoid further crisis when the House passes the legislation.

Speaking at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, during an interactive session with the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, Wike said the oil producing communities have suffered untold hardship which must be addressed holistically.

He said: “Our people have suffered so much. When people don’t understand what we experience; they criticize needlessly. I don’t think you will take lightly our challenges.

“I think this bill will cure a lot of environmental challenges in the Niger Delta. I urge this committee to put into consideration our terrain as you conclude on this bill”.

He noted that the Niger Delta environment is highly polluted because of oil and gas operations in the area, pointing out that the Federal Government must invest in the resolution of these issues.

Wike said that the PIB was a controversial bill that has attracted attention because it has to do with minority oil bearing communities.

“If you rush the passage of this bill, you will create crisis. With the experience of the chairman of this committee, I believe the committee will do an excellent job”, he said.

The governor said that the Rivers State Government will make a comprehensive presentation on her position on the bill to the committee.

In his remarks, Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, Hon Alhassan Doguwa said in order to avoid the mistakes of the past, the House of Representatives is working in synergy with the Senate to ensure early passage of the bill.

He said the bill has been segmented into components for easier administration and passage.

The lawmaker said that the Senate has passed the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, while it has undergone the first and second reading at the House of Representatives awaiting passage.

He said the National Assembly was committed to delivering on this national assignment because of its relevance to the host communities and the development of the oil and gas sector.

Doguwa said that the retreat on the PIB was holding in Port Harcourt because of the strategic importance of Rivers State to the petroleum industry.