NUJ Hails Nsirim’s Appointment

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has felicitated with Pastor Paulinus Nsirim over his appointment as permanent secretary in the state civil service, by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

A statement signed by Chairman and Secretary of the council, Omoni Ayo-Tamuno and Soibi Max-Alalibo, respectively, thanked the governor for finding a Journalist worthy to serve the state at the highest level in the civil service at this point in time.

“We also urge the governor to look further inwards for more worthy Journalists for appointments. This is because Journalists are one of the most versatile professionals that can be relied upon to deliver on developmental targets,” the state NUJ said.

“As a body, the NUJ is not surprised at the elevation, given the pedigree of Nsirim, who as a former chairman of the Rivers State Council of NUJ, showed ample dexterity in leadership and zeal to attain the apex height in all his endeavours.

“The union also charges its members to see this promotion as a challenge to perform better on the job, knowing that hard work always has its benefits,” the union added.

The council further used the opportunity to appeal to the governor to continue to look into ways of improving facilities at the state-owned media organisations to enable them operate in line with global best practices.