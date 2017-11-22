NAPTIP Hails Jailing Of Human Trafficker For 18 Years

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has hailed last week’s judgment by a Benin High Court, sentencing a human trafficker to 18 years’ imprisonment.

Benin Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Mr Nduka Nwanwenne,made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Friday.

Nwanwenne said that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to human traffickers and other criminals.

Our correspondent reports that Justice Alero Edodo-Eruaga sentenced one Henry Omoike, 43, to a total of 18 years’ imprisonment without an option of fine.

The judge convicted Omoike, a resident of 18 Eyobor St., off Uwelu Road, Benin-City, on a five-count charge.

The judge held that the convict recruited a teenage school dropout from Benin for prostitution in a bar in Mali.

The other counts were facilitating activity for trafficking in persons, exporting a person from Nigeria, organising foreign travels which promote prostitution and tampering with prosecution.

The convict will, however, spend five years in prison as the sentences for the various counts would run concurrently.

Nwanwenne said that NAPTIP had zero tolerance for human trafficking.

The zonal manager quoted the Director-General of NAPTIP, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, as also commending the judgment.

According to Nwanwenne, the director-general advised human traffickers to engage in legitimate means of livelihood instead of exploiting the future of children and youths, to avoid the wrath of the law.