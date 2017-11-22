MPC: Financial Experts Predict Mixed Stock Performance

Some financial experts on Monday predicted that the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) would witness mixed performance this week ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and year-end rebalancing.

They told newsmen in Lagos that market volatility would continue as investors expect the outcome of the two-day MPC meeting on November 21 against Moody’s downgrade.

The Head of Banking and Finance Department, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr Uche Uwaleke, said that investors would likely embark on profit taking as they await the outcome of the meeting.

Uwaleke said that the MPC would likely retain the rates, noting that investors would expect the committee to address the recent downgrade by Moody and removal of some stocks from the MSCI index.

He stated that the equities market was hit by the news of the removal of some stocks such as FBN and Forte Oil from the MSCI Index.

The Chief Operating Officer, InvestData Ltd., Mr Ambrose Omordion, said that the market volatility would continue as investors react to the third quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.

Omordion said that the outcome of the MPC meeting, the last for the year would also determine market performance for the week.

He added that investors would be awaiting members’ meditation on reasons for the recent downgrade of the Nigeria Sovereign Wealth Fund and its financial institutions amid positive economic data.

According to him, traders are expected to take advantage of volatility and the emerging numbers for re-positioning and re-balancing of their portfolio ahead of year-end festive activities.

“One thing that is clear in the current market situation is that smart investors are accumulating and enhancing their positions in selected stocks,’’ Omordion stated.

He urged investors to allow numbers to guide their decisions, while re-positioning for the rest of the year trading activities, especially now that prices of stocks were looking down following improved economic and market fundamentals.

Reports say that a total turnover of 2.80 billion shares worth N54.78 billion were traded by investors in 17,792 deals last week.

This was against the 1.32 billion shares valued at N13.78 billion exchanged in 19,169 deals in the preceding week.

The Financial Services industry led the week’s activity chart with 2.35 billion shares valued at N8.99 billion traded in 9,364 deals.