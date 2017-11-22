‘Infrastructure, Recipe For Nigeria’s Economic Growth’

Going by the current state of the economy to sustain the momentum of recovery, there is the need for governments at all tiers to focus more on policies that would unlock rapid development in infrastructure and adopt appropriate regulatory framework to restore Nigeria’s challenges and attract new businesses into the country.

Speaking with The Tide in an interview at Opobo Town, last week, a renowned labour leader and chairman, Opobo Investment and Cooperation Society Limited, Comrade Emeka John-Africa, stressed that Nigeria’s low foreign direct investment (FDI) pull is primarily due to the deplorable state of nation’s infrastructure and other impediments hampering the ease of doing business in Nigeria such as unfavourable reforms and regulations, among others.

He expressed worry on the impact of slow economic growth in various sectors in the last for years, noting that if government fails to tackle the problems within the shortest period, the country may experience another tedious recession while the proportion of people living in poverty may continue to increase.

The cooperative society leader said Nigeria needs more FDI to restore growth.

According to him, to attract huge investment into the country, Nigeria needs to develop her infrastructure and adopt regulatory framework, policies and institutions to encourage continuity and attract new businesses.

He explained that diversification of investment which is clearly significant for the growth of the economy is really critical, stressing that we all know that growth has been on the back of oil and population but now needs to secure those investments and for there to be genuine investment, we need improvements that business can see and feel at the operational level, especially on the ease of doing business.

By: Bethel Sam Toby.