Auchi Polytechnic Expels Three Ex-Students Union Leaders

Authorities of Auchi Polytechnic have expelled three former students’ union leaders of the institution for misconduct.

The expelled students’ union leaders were Samson Okoduwa, former president, Obukowho Favour OghenerumeAuchi Polytechnic Expels 3 Ex-Students Union Leaders former secretary general and Unuareleokpa Patrick, former speaker of the students’ union government.

Their expulsion was announced in a statement signed by Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie, the institution’s Public Relations Officer and made available to newsmen.

The Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Sanusi Jimah, said in the statement that the trio impersonated themselves as union officials even after the institution’s authority had banned union activities during the examination period.

Jimah said that the trio also led hoodlums to disrupt the first paper of the second semester examinations and refused to hand over union property in their possession.

The acting rector said that the expelled students engaged themselves in series of activities that brought disrepute to the institution.

Jimah assured that indiscipline and lawlessness among students would be curbed under his watch.