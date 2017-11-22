Army Uncovers Skulls, Arms Cache In Omoku

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has crushed a criminal hideout in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State and arrested some suspects.

Military sources said the hideout is the palatial multi-million naira estate of the notorious ex-militant, repentant cultist, kidnapper, armed robber and illegal oil thief, Johnson Igwedibia, alias Don Waney at his home town, Aligwu, Omoku in Rivers State

A statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Aminu Iliyasu, also confirmed the recovery of assorted arms and ammunition, military uniforms, including hard drugs and human skulls.

In the statement, Iliyasu said, “In the early hours of Monday, 20th November, 2017, as part of their continued efforts to rid the Niger Delta of criminals and acts of criminality, troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army, based on a tip-off by some patriotic citizens, raided the camp and shrines of a notorious militant, cultist, kidnapper and ardent illegal oil bunkerer, Mr. Igwedibia Johnson (aka “Don Waney”), who has been terrorising the peace-loving Omoku community in particular, as well as the entire people of Rivers and Bayelsa states.

“After about an hour of gun fight, the gallant troops overpowered the criminal elements. Some of them scampered in disarray, and are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds through River Orashe in Omoku.

“The troops, however, arrested seven others, including two ladies while they were trying to escape during the encounter.

“It is believed that the main kingpin, Igwedibia Johnson (aka “Don Waney”), was not at the location during the encounter as concerted efforts are on by security agencies to track, arrest and bring him to justice,” Iliyasu explained.

He further emphasised that “The troops recovered quite a number of items at both the camp and the shrines, which include; 10 human skulls, various human bones, two AK-47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), and 18 AK-47 rifle magazines.”

The statement stressed that the Army also recovered, “Four pairs of military camouflage, five camouflage T-Shirts, three Fabrique Nationale (FN) rifle magazines, 39 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition and one round of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

“Others are two bags weighing about 25kg containing substances believed to be Cannabis (Marijuana), three ICOM Hand-held Radios and two MAG ONE Hand-held Radios,” it added.

The statement quoted the Headquarters of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, as thanking the good people of Omoku and Rivers State, for the timely information and understanding while also soliciting for their continued support in the Army’s determined effort to rid the area of militants, cultists, illegal oil bunkerers and kidnappers.

Community sources said that the ex-militant leader and repentant cultist, was reportedly shot in the wee hours of Monday alongside other of his lieutenants by the local security task force during a joint operation in the area.

It would be recalled that in October, last year, the militant leader and cultist embraced the Rivers State Government amnesty programme, and surrendered some arms and ammunition, with a pledge to completely retrace his steps in perpetuating crimes and criminality.

He had been accused in some quarters of being responsible for most of the criminal activities, violent killings, among others, in the Omoku and Ahoada areas, including the East-West Road and Bayelsa State.

Sources said that the cult leader had continued in his criminal enterprise even after receiving the state pardon from the Rivers State Government.

However, conflicting reports have emerged since the Monday gun duel, with his whereabouts yet unknown.

Meanwhile, speculations are rift that the ex-militant leader was killed in the gun battle.

His death has not been confirmed by the authorities.