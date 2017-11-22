2019: RSG Tasks INEC, Security Agencies On Credible Polls

The Rivers State Government has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the security agencies to endeavour to replicate the success recorded in the conduct of Anambra State governorship election in the state.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, last Monday, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah, said that a replication of the giant achievement in Anambra last weekend would restore confidence of Rivers people in the ability and capacity of the government agencies to do the right thing, without bias.

Okah commended the electoral body for allowing the will of the people to prevail in Anambra, and lauded the professional role of security agencies as worthy to be sustained.

His words: “While the people of Anambra State are lucky to have had a peaceful governorship election, the case of Rivers State is a sour tale, where the umpire became deeply partisan.

“We urge INEC and security agencies to restrategise for the 2019 general elections with a view to making the process, credible, free and fair, especially now that electronic voting has been factored in as part of the legal framework for any election in Nigeria,” he added.