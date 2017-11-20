Union Raises Alarm Over Secretariat Invasion

There appears to be no end in sight for the leadership crisis rocking the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE) as the elected executive officers have raised alarm over the planned invasion of the union’s National Secretariat by its former executive and hired thugs.

In a statement released last Friday by the union’s National Secretary Comrade Muhammed Sheikh stated that the union’s ex-officers had concluded arrangements to invade the National Secretary situated at Onike-Iwaya area of Lagos with the active support of hired armed thugs to take over its offices.

The unions scribe accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity officials of creating crisis within the union with the alleged letter written by the ministry to the Lagos Police Command to seal its secretariat on or before November 17.

Sheikh said some unidentified miscreants attempted to invade the union’s secretariat last Monday, November 13 but that the intervention of the security agencies averted such planned invasion by the hoodlums.

He urged any aggrieved members of the union to follow the normal channel of laiddown rules and regulations to express their grievances and not to take the law into their hands to create chaos or crisis in a peaceful union. The union secretary further advised the Ministry of Labour and Employment to exhibit neutrality and respect the Extant Labour Laws of the country and not to directly interfere in a recognised union’s elected executive to create divide-and-rule police stressing that the union remains one united labour body.