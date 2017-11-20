School Seeks RSNC’s Upgrade

The Hiltop International School, Rivers State has appealed to the Rivers State Government to upgrade its newspaper house, the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC)) to meet international standard in newspaper practice.

The school’s head represented by Mr Kalu Nnamdi Ola made the appeal during the school’s excursion to the newspaper’s headquarters in Port Harcourt last Tuesday.

He stated that the only way the corporation can generate and increase the revenue of the state government was by upgrading all the obsolete machines to modern ones in order to enable the corporation compete favourably in the industry.

He noted that the school had chosen to embark on an excursion tour of The Tide, essentially because it is one of the oldest Nigerian dailies and state government-owned newspaper that has remained afloat since inception despite obvious challenges.

He also commended the newspaper for being the most respected source of news and information for people in the Niger Delta region, and urged government to sustain the efforts in promoting the growth of the media house to the benefit of the people and country at large.

While commending the efforts of the management of the corporation for consistently ensuring that the newspaper remains on the newsstands despite the obsolete nature of the machines used for production, he urged the staff to continue to put in their best to sustain the dreams of the founding fathers.

Also one of the pupils of the school in Basic Five, Chituya Amadi expressed happiness to be part of those that embarked on the excursion, adding that she has been exposed to many practical aspects which ordinarily she wouldn’t have been able to imagine.

Earlier, a senior staff in the Editorial Department, Samuel Eleonu, while conducted the visiting pupils, school head and teachers round the various facilities, said the corporation which has been in existence since 1971 ,was competing favourably with other national dailies in the country.

Eleonu explained different processes and stages involved in news gathering to the pupils even as he said that The Tide has been serving as a model to encourage the young ones, especially those aspiring to be future professional journalists to actualize their dreams.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, Edwin Agbadam, Peace Ihedoro, Gawa Domale, Faith Ochukwu & Markson Tamunobubeleye