Rep’s Empowerment Initiative Excites Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 in the House of Representatives, Hon Boma Charles-Nsiegbe for positively touching the lives of the people in her constituency.

Wike gave the commendation during the 2017 Mega Empowerment Programme she organised for the people of Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 at the Rumuwoji play ground in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said women in the state who have been entrusted with leadership positions at various levels have demonstrated great capacity to deliver, noting that his administration will continue to support competent women to succeed.

“Rivers State women whether elected or appointed in politics; in the Judiciary, Legislature or Executive; they have been doing very well. We have seen the list of things she is going to give out today, we are indeed proud of Blessing Nsiegbe as a worthy ambassador”, he said.

Wike urged women to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise in order to be involved in the decision making process, adding that the time has come for more women to seek elective positions, while calling on women to continue to support the New Rivers Vision.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah, who was also the chairman of the occasion, said Nsiegbe has impacted positively on the lives of her constituents, stressing that she has performed even beyond expectation.

In her remarks, the federal lawmaker, Hon Blessing Nsiegbe said. “Today, we shall present cash donations and block moulding machines to 1,000 constituents and trade unions as well as motorcycles to the various police divisions in Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2”.

The lawmaker, who said the empowerment programme was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of her people, advised them not to allow any politician use them to cause violence and instability as the 2019 general elections approaches.