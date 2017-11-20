Multiple Taxation: 95% SMEs Collapse Within A Year – Elumelu

The Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu has said that 95 per cent of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) fold up within a year in Nigeria due to multiple taxes and levies.

Elumelu said this at the Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA) ‘2017 Alumni Day’ in Lagos, Thursday with the theme; “the Effects of Multiple Government Regulations and Taxation on Business Growth in Nigeria’’.

He said that five per cent of the small businesses that survived after one year were a big disincentive to the nation in terms of employment creation.

Elumelu said that multiple business regulation, multiple taxation and inconsistent government policies affect SMEs competitiveness.

According to him, multiple levies by the government and its agencies affect small businesses ability to attract capital in their investment climate.

Elumelu lamented that in spite of multiple taxes and levies in the country, Nigeria remained the lowest in the world with 10 per cent tax contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“It seems we have a big problem with high taxation and multiple levies, it is expected we should have very high tax revenue,’’ he said.

According to him, government should find out the reason for the discrepancy for desired growth and development.

He urged government to create a more conducive environment that would encourage survival of SMEs in order to reduce unemployment rate.

“Government don’t create jobs, it is the right enabling environment for SMEs that create jobs.’’

He said that government and the private sector must partner to tackle the challenges in the country.

“Issue of multiple taxation is enormous and must be addressed to achieve the desired growth,’’ Elumelu stated.

He called on the government to streamline all taxation and levies across the three tiers of government to avoid collapse of SMEs.

Elumelu said that government must leverage technology to foster automation in tax collection to reduce tax leakages.

He stated further that government should ensure greater awareness to approved taxes and levies to avoid extortion as well as introduce tax incentives.

Elumelu said that those who pay taxes should be recognised and encouraged for people to embrace and pay taxes without being forced.

According to him, government should go beyond focus on operational approach of collecting taxes and find a way of encouraging people to pay taxes.