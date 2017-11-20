Monarch Tasks Oil Firm On Modular Refineries

The Paramount Ruler of Egi Kingdom (Eze Egi), King (Prof) Anele Nwokoma has called on the management of Total E&P Nigeria Limited to build modular refineries in Egi Kingdom to promote employment generation and sustainable development in the area.

The Egi monarch, disclosed this during a visit by the Management team of Total led by the Managing Director, Mr Nicolas Terraz to his palace at the weekend.

The monarch pointed out that there was nothing to show for decades of oil exploration and exploitation in the area, adding that the establishment of modular refineries in the area would give a development face-lift to the area.

The royal father also urged the management of Total to build a French University in Egi land to promote scholarly and research development in oil and gas and other relevant areas.

He said his experience as an academic shows that the establishment of such strategic institutions was an incentive for educational and institutional growth.

The monarch stated that Egi has contributed immensely to the development of other communities through the exploration of its natural resources and stated that the people should be given the right of place in terms of benefiting from their God-given treasures.

He called on youths and other stakeholders in the area to always embrace peace to bring lasting development in the area.