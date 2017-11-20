LG Bosses Caution Comminities On Peace

The people of Sii community in Khana Local Government Area and Inyong-Orong community in Andoni Local Government Area have been cautioned against acts capable of breaking down law and order in their respective communities.

The call became necessary in view of rumour of war over a parcel of land boarding the two LGAs.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Andoni Local Government Council, Isaiah Gogo-Ogute and his counterpart in Khana Local Government Council, Gbene Lekwe Zini gave the directive in Bori just after a security meeting on the matter.

The two council chairmen in their respective addresses averred that the Ogonis and Andonis would not go to war, rather strive to resolve whatever differences amicably, and warned both Sii and Inyong-Orong communities to avoid, forthwith, any form of affray allowing peace and understanding to thrive in their domain as security agents and the councils have sworn into action to ensure lasting relationship.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Press Secretary to the Andoni CTC Chairman, James Mgboineme-Owaji said the two communities have accepted the peace offer by signing an undertaking before the Area Commander of the state Police Command in Bori.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.