Legislators Slam Fakorede, SARS

Security matters concerning the state took the front burner in last week’s sitting at the House of Assembly. But before the legislators debated on how to ensure safety and order in the state, they gave first reading to the Rivers State College of Health Science Bill 2017.

The bill is an executive bill and was introduced by the majority leader of the House, Hon. Martins Amaewhule.

He opined that it was high time some aspects of the foremost school of health was amended to reflect its current status and operations.

Just after the College of Health bill passed its first reading, the House delved into security matters affecting the state. Hon. Amaewhule raised the motion concerning the frequent security breach and operations of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), led by Akin Fakorede.

The motion tagged, “Inquiry into the security situation in the State”, Amaewhule said is aimed at enforcing Section 4 (7) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The legislator argued that the section of the constitution empowers the House to look into security of the state and to ensure that there is peace and order.

Amaewhule’s motion had sparked intense debate on the floor with the opposition led by member representing Port Harcourt Constituency 1, Hon Victoria Nyeche expressing views over what she described as a blanket condemnation of SARS activities without due investigation.

She had contended that though the constitution had given the Assembly powers to legistalate on security issues it was hasty to blame SARS for every security breach in the state.

The crossfire between Amaewhule and Nyeche had led to other members contributing and supporting Amaewhule as they cited different cases of SARS overbearing activities in Rivers State. Michael Chinda of Obio/Akpor Constituency II recalled how the SARS commander manipulated the December rerun elections. Chinda also recalled another incidence at Rumuoparali where SARS invaded the community.

Also, Victor Ihunwo of Port Harcourt III constituency expressed sadness over how SARS have turned into a tenor organisation and called for the attention of the international community.

Member representing Khana I, Constituency, Hon. Barireh Deeyah decried last week’s killing of three young men in Lwebe community by men of SARS. Deeyah said SARS has turned into a commands machine of the federal government.

He said, “We are not now crying against environmental injustice, but against social injustice, as he called on his colleagues to support the motion.

The speaker, RT. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani took a voice vote with majority supporting the motion and directed the clerk to convey the decision to the appropriate quarters.

Last Friday, House Committee on Environment embarked on an oversight function at Reynolds Construction Company (RCC). Chairman of the committee, Christian Ahiakwo said the action was part of the mandate of the legislature to ensure that all companies operate without the prescription of law and promised that it will continue to ensure that the citizens get the best.