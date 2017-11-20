The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will today swear-in 39 Special Advisers to assist in the running of the affairs of the state.
The appointment of the special advisers was approved last week by the governor.
A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu listed those appointed to include Cyril Dum Witte, Barrister Chris Itamunoala, Barrister Shedrack Akolokwu, Prof Israel Owate, Barrister Anugbum Onuoha, Prof A. W. Obianime, Hon. Isaac C. Okemini, Barrister Okiri Aribitonye, Hon. Harvey Azuka Ideozu, Hon. Kenneth Iroanaya, and Chief Nwuke Anucha.
Others are, Dr. George Opuda, Pastor Mowan Etete, Mr. Ilami Arugu, Hon Toru Ofili, Barrister Otonye Briggs, Hon. Andrew Nwanjokwu, Dr. B. E. N. Thom-Otuya, Dr. Scott Bernard Akpila, Barrister Jones Ogbonda, Hon. Daima Iyalla, Hon. Victor Ekaro, Barrister Solomon Bob, and Hon Sunny Wokekoro.
The rest are, Hon. Elemchukwu Ogbowu, Engr. Nkem Nwaribe, Hon. Berewari Chris, Barrister Emma Wonodi, Mr. Zoranen Tombon Kingsley, Chief Okori Abelekum, Barrister George Ariolu, Barrister Emma Utchay, Hon Opakirite Jackreece, George-Kelly Dakorinama Alabo, Barrister Emeh Glory Emeh, Miss. Daisy West, Sir Emmanuel Ekprikpo, Hon. Fred Atteng as well as Hon Godwin Ejim Nwanyanu.
The statement further indicated that the swearing-in ceremony will take place today at the Executive Council Chamber, in Government House, Port Harcourt, and advised affected appointees to be seated, at least, 30 minutes before the stated time.
Gov Swears-In 39 Special Advisers, Today
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike will today swear-in 39 Special Advisers to assist in the running of the affairs of the state.