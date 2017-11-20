Ebonyi Stakeholders Want Inauguration Of RMAFC’s Chairman

Some stakeholders in Ebonyi State have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate Chief Elias Mbam, whom he reappointed as Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) .

Our correspondent reports that President Buhari approved the reappointment of Mbam after his tenure elapsed.

Mbam was first appointed Chairman of the commission by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, and the tenure was completed in November 2015.

The stakeholders who spoke in separate interviews with our correspondent, appealed to the President to forward Mbam’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

The Secretary, Muslim Ummah Council of Nigeria (MUCON) South-East Coordinator, Dr Haroun Ajah who spoke appealed to Buhari to forward Mbam’s name for screening.

He said that the prolonged delay was not in the best interest of the country, because of the strategic importance of the commission in management of the nation’s federation accruals.

“This is the commission charged with statutory responsibility of ensuring that all collectable revenues accruing to the federation are properly channelled into the the federation account before any disbursements are made.

“The commission also ensures that the salaries of political office holders from federal down to local governments are properly fixed.

“The commission is so powerful and sensitive in matters of fiscal responsibility that the commission should not be without a substantive chairman for this long period of time,” Ajah said.