Degema GDI Endorses Wike, Banigo For 2019

The Degema chapter of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) has called on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo to present themselves for re-election in 2019.

The GDI made this call when the Degema chapter of the organization paid a courtesy visit to the deputy governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt, last Friday

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who thanked the GDI for the confidence reposed on the governor and herself, said as a non-governmental organisation, the GDI was important to the state government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of its closeness to the grassroots.

“With your support to the governor and the party, Rivers people will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy because Wike is deeply committed in the quest to rescue the Rivers people”, she said.

According to her, when the present administration came on board a little over two years ago, the state was bedevilled with various internecine wars which resulted into the loss of lives and properties.

She noted that as a result of the intervention of the Rivers State Boundary Commission in communal conflicts, peace has returned to the state, which has made it possible for the government to fast-track all-round development.

“Peace is an important adjunct of development. That is why we preach peace, and make sure the government is all-inclusive, there is fairness, equity and justice in our state now”, she enthused.

Banigo explained that projects such as land reclamation which was capital intensive, human capital development, as well as massive infrastructural development programmes were ongoing in Degema.

Earlier, the Degema Local Government Area Secretary of GDI, Mr. Benjamin Ipakiriboemi and the Coordinator of Ward 14, Degema, Mr. Amiebi Elekima had informed the deputy governor, that as a result of the brilliant performance of Governor Nyesom Wike, the GDI in Degema has resolved to pass a vote of confidence on the governor and his deputy, and urged them to take another tenure at the Brick House in 2019.

Banigo was conferred with the Golden Award of Good Leadership as well as the grand matron of GDI at the event.