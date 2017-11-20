Content Board Charges Media On Policy Implementation

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Eng Simbi Wabote has called on the media to educate the public on the policies and regulations of the NCDMB.

Wabote stated this while speaking at a function organised by the Nigeria Society of Engineers in Port Harcourt, recently.

He described the media as critical stakeholders with the professional mandate of sensitising the Nigerian masses on the activities of the board .

The NCDMB boss said since the signing of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act into law in 2010, and its subsequent endorsement as a policy, Nigeria has recorded remarkable success in local fabrication of vessels used in the oil and gas industry.

“Before the domestication of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, all fabrication , engineering and procurement were done abroad, resulting in estimated capital flight of about $380 billion in 50 years.

Estimated job opportunities lost was in the region of two million. The narrative then was that nothing can be done in-country, the level of Nigeria content was less than five per cent as the focus was mainly on oil revenue”.

He added that the issuance of 16 and 23 directives in 2005 and 2006, respectively to drive the local content as a key development imperative has raised the local content consciousness in the oil and gas industry.