‘Amaechi’s 16Years In Power, Waste To Own People’

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nnwoziri Bishop has described the former governor of Rivers State and the current Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi’s 16 years in the corridor of power in the state as a complete waste to the people of Ozuaha, Ubima and Ikwerre Local Government Area in general.

Nnwoziri said this, last Saturday, when he received over 400 women of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who paid him a courtesy visit in his Port Harcourt residence.

Nnwoziri took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he described as ‘Adulterous Peoples Club’, and asked what will motivate a right thinking Nigerian to identify with such a party that has brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

The chairman berated Amaechi for wasting 16 years without any reasonable projects to show for it and justify how he has impacted on the good people of Ozuaha, Ubima and Kelga.

He added that the health centres and schools built are statutory rights, therefore, should not be considered as project.

It would be recalled that Amaechi served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly for eight years and then governor of the state for another eight years, before moving over to Abuja to serve as minister for the past two years.

The chairman noted that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has done much better for Ozuaha community than his predecessor.

He added that Ozuaha community will remain grateful to Sir Celestine Omehia for the good roads he constructed for the community while he was governor for six months, and expressed the hope that Mr. Project will fulfill his promises by reconstructing the community road as promised during his campaign tour of the area.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.