Wike In Anambra, Urges National Unity-Condemns IGP’s Overzealousness -Tells Electorate To Defend Vote

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on all Nigerians to work towards the promotion of the country’s unity and corporate existence.

The governor also condemned the overzealousness of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, who withdrew the security details of the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, saying that no amount of intimidation will solve the challenges of Nigeria.

Speaking during the 6th Zik Lecture Series in honour of the first President of Nigeria, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, yesterday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Wike, who was chairman of the occasion said: “irrespective of the side of the political and social divide we may belong, we all share a common responsibility as leaders and ordinary people to advance and preserve the unity and corporate existence of Nigeria, which for me, is the greatest honour we can ever give to the memory of the Great Zik of Africa.

“But in committing ourselves to this mission, we cannot also continue to deny the challenges that we presently face as a nation, and the choice that we must make to preserve the nation’s unity in the midst of increasing agitations for political and economic restructuring sweeping across the country”.

The governor said like every other pluralistic, multi-cultural and multi-religious society, Nigeria’s diversity remains the abiding source of the country’s collective strength and resilience.

Wike added: “However, our diversity is under severe stress and even becoming rather a threat to our collective progress because of embedded fault lines in the existing political and economic structures of the country.

“Unfortunately, our failures as a people to resolve these structural defects continue to trouble and negate national cohesion and development. For it is vain to expect peace in injustice; unity in inequity and progress where governance is bereft of accountability, respect for the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary, and where national institutions are easily politicised, weakened and rendered ineffective.”

The governor commended Senator Ben Obi for the very creative initiative as well as the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka for providing the intellectual platform for the effective propagation of the timeless ideas and enduring values of the Great Zik of Africa.

He said: “Today, we are gathered here to honour the memory of one of the greatest sons of Igboland, of Nigeria and of the black race, the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe under the auspices of the Annual Zik Lecture Series instituted by my senior brother, Senator Ben Obi.

“Whatever verdict history records, no one can deny that Zik was not just one of the foremost architects of the Nigerian nation; he was also among the most towering figures in the history of Africa’s politics.

The Great Zik, therefore, deserves all and every honour his apostles, and indeed, a grateful nation, can bestow to keep his memory alive and in the consciousness of the people,” Wike said.

He said “The choice before Nigerians is to build inclusive, equitable and participatory political and economic systems where everyone justly benefits from the proceeds of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, which are lacking in the present authoritarian political environment where protests are easily cast as dissents, where inequity and impunity are promoted as national policies, and where our rights and freedoms are easily denied.”

The governor decried the level of impunity displayed by the Inspector General of Police in the withdrawal of the security details of the Anambra State governor, pointing out that he suffered the same fate during the Rivers rerun elections.

Wike said Nigerians will resist the plot to manipulate the 2019 polls, adding that the lawless actions of the Inspector General of Police reveal the plan to use intimidation as a political weapon.

Founder of the Zik Lecture Series and Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, Senator Ben Obi said that the Lecture Series was initiated to cerebrate the legacies of the first Nigerian president and immortalise him.

Delivering the 6th Zik Lecture, a former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, traced the developmental challenges facing the country to the foundational problem orchestrated by the colonial administration.

He called for restructuring of the country on the premise of a knowledge-based economy and agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in Anambra State to defend their votes in order to stop the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government from rigging the November 18 Governorship Election in favour of their unpopular candidate.

Speaking during the Anambra governorship PDP campaign finale in Onitsha, yesterday, Wike said the APC can only rig, if Anambra people allow them.

He said: “If you don’t defend your votes, you have yourself to blame. They can only rig if you allow them. Don’t allow them.”

The governor said that the PDP members should disregard the claim by the APC-led Federal Government that they will not rig the November 18 governorship elections, pointing out that rigging is their principal scheme.

Wike said: “Stay at the polling units. Monitor your votes. Defend your votes on November 18. Make sure your votes count”.

The governor urged them to emulate the resistance of Rivers people, which stopped the APC-led Federal Government from rigging the rerun elections in the state.

“OHO (Oseloka Henry Obaze) is the answer. They will bring intimidation. Please, use Rivers State as example. They pushed me, and I pushed them. Follow the ballot boxes bumper to bumper”, Wike said.

He said that the APC was a sinking political party, noting that they have nothing to offer.

Wike berated the APC-led Federal Government for promising to start working in Anambra State in 2018, when they abandoned the state since 2015.

Also speaking, former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan urged Nigerians to collectively defend democracy, and added that PDP was the only party that will attract development to the state.

The former president urged Anambra people to elect Oseloka Obaze, who was the best hand to represent at home and in Abuja.

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi urged the people to vote Oseloka Obaze as the next governor of the state.

The grand finale witnessed the massive turnout of PDP supporters from all the local government areas of the state.

PDP governors, senators, House of Representatives members, members of the Anambra State House of Assembly and party executives from across the country graced the occasion.

The Anambra State PDP governorship candidate, Oseloka Obaze assured the people that he will make a difference when voted in on November 18.