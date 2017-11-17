RSG Confirms 23,304 Diabetic Women

The Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike has disclosed that over 23,000 women live with diabetes in the state, saying that the victims are mainly pregnant women as well as those within the reproductive age.

Chike revealed this in Port Harcourt while briefing newsmen on the 2017 World Diabetes Day with the theme: ‘Women and Diabetes; Our Right to a Healthy Future’.

He noted that the disease was on the increase in the state, saying that statistical study carried out by the state’s Ministry of Health showed that between 2011 and 2016, over 23,000 women were diabetic.

Chike noted that several environmental factors in the Niger Delta region contribute heavily to the health challenge on women, adding that the state government was in collaboration with relevant bodies to carry out sensitisation programmes and treatment for vulnerable women in the state.

He urged members of the public to regularly seek proper health attention, adding that proper antenatal care should be given to women.

The commissioner further disclosed that the state government had imported medical facilities to cater for the health needs of the patients.

Chike said, “In Rivers State, health data for 2011 to 2016, showed that over 23, 304 women are living with diabetes; people who do not utilise services of health facilities in the state are not captured. Therefore, prevalence in the state is more than this and increasing daily.

“The burden of diabetes in Rivers State is increasing on a daily basis; hence, the need to sensitise ourselves on prevention and control of this silent killer,” he said.

The commissioner further urged women of child-bearing age and pregnant women, to access the health facilities in the state for screening and treatment, if found living with the disease.

“There is, therefore, an urgent need for women of child-bearing age, pregnant women and the general population, to seek screening, diagnosis and appropriate treatment for people with diabetes.

“We are, therefore, advised to utilize services rendered by numerous health facilities in the state for early diagnosis, detection of risk factors, treatment of the disease and its complications”, Chike advised.