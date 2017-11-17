Omuma People Protest Attack On Wike – Demand Fakorede’s Redeployment, Prosecution

Thousands of Omuma people last Wednesday took to the streets of Port Harcourt to protest the use of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilise the security architecture of Rivers State.

The Omuma people also condemned the use of SARS by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi to attack the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and place his life at risk, last Saturday.

The protesters, who were dressed in black, sang anti-SARS songs, and displayed placards condemning the dreaded police unit.

They marched through Azikiwe Street, Bank Road and terminated at the Rivers State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

Speaking, leader of the protesters and member representing Omuma State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Kelechi Nwogu urged the international community to prevail on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to transfer the Rivers State SARS Commander, CSP Akin Fakorede out of the state.

He said that the attack on the convoy of the governor by SARS operatives and the subsequent cover up by the minister and the Rivers State Police Command prove that the plot to harm Wike was hatched in high quarters.

Nwogu said: “Despite the plots of the APC using Fakorede, Wike will survive all the negative plans against him. Without Fakorede, SARS will continue to exist. Therefore, he should be transferred”.

The state lawmaker decried the alleged sack of the police outrider in the convoy of the governor despite the fact that he was almost killed by Amaechi, who knocked him down.

In his remarks, the Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and community Affairs, Sylvanus Nwankwo condemned the attack on Wike, and prayed God to protect the Rivers State governor from the enemies of the state.

He said the people of Rivers State will no longer watch criminals parading as policemen, destroy the foundation of the state.

An Omuma women leader, Irene Ihenekwu said that Omuma women demand the immediate transfer of SARS commander out of the state.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Omuma Local Government Area, Philip Onyeche while condemning the attack on Wike by SARS operatives in the convoy of the minister, called for the prosecution of Fakorede.