NGF Moves To Boost Primary Healthcare

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has assured that it would partner major stakeholders in the health sector to improve primary health care system in the country.

The Director-General of NGF, Mr Asishana Okauru unveiled the plan in Abuja at a workshop convened to bring all primary healthcare components in the country under one roof.

The workshop was organised by the NGF, Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Okauru said that the partnership would fit into a bigger strategic plan by the NGF, which had three clearly defined objectives.

According to him, the objectives include partnering with development partners, health commissioners in the states, executive secretaries of primary healthcare boards and other stakeholders.

The other is bringing Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) within the context of the National Health Act by getting commissioners for health in the states involved as recommended by the governors.

Okauru said funding would also be easier with the envisaged partnership, as this would eliminate institutional challenges brought about by the policy.

He noted that the governor’s forum had been a major policy hub for the chief executives of the states to take action.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the NPHCDA, Mr Saisal Shuaib said the 36 states, except Bayelsa have passed the primary health care bill.