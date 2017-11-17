NAMA Boss Tasks Staff On Quality Service

The Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Capt Fola Akinkuotu has charged staff of the agency to put the interest of the agency first in all their dealings so as to enable it attain its vision of being one of the leading Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) in the world.

He also urged them to work collaboratively so as to make the Nigerian airspace safer than he met it on assumption of office.

Akinkuotu who made these remarks during an interface with top management staff of the agency, at the NAMA headquarters in Lagos, said the agency, under his watch, would strive to keep pace with dynamics of the industry by aggressively improving technology and building robust staff capacity.

He said that a robust staff capacity would effectively man the sophisticated infrastructure deployed by the agency, adding that NAMA has come a long way in ensuring safety and security of air travel in the country and requires continuous improvement.

“This calls for the concerted effort of all staff, if we must move the agency to the next level to ensure its global competitiveness”, he said.

Akinkuotu, who took over from Engr. Emma Anasi as the NAMA Chief executive in January this year also enjoined staff to imbibe the virtues of equity and fairness in their interpersonal relationships, as these would ensure peaceful co-existence.

The NAMA boss, who is an airworthiness expert that has traversed the nooks and crannies of the industry, was the Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors Airlines which resumed operations recently after four months flights suspension.

He was also the Rector of International Aviation College, Ilorin and an aircraft maintenance engineer, as well as having had a stint as Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Avaition Authority (NCAA), among others.