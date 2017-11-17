Institute Tasks Govt On Urban Planning

The Nigeria Institute of Town Planning (NITP) has called for the political will by government at all levels to enhance urban planning and development in the country.

National President of the institute, Mr Luca Achi made the call in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, recently.

World Town Planners Day is celebrated every November 8 annually to commemorate planners’ role and relevance as well as the benefit of their activities to the public.

Achi emphasised on intensifying its sensitisation of the role of the planners in the country in order to have a well developed and inclusive cities.

“Our roles cannot be neglected, we are part and parcel of every decision one takes, including the formal and informal sectors among others.

He called on the government at all levels to listen to the advise of town planning and its principles for socio-economic development to thrive.

“We keep multiplying in numbers and the resources are dwindling and land does not increase, so pressure will continue on that same land.

“If you are not prudent on the way you use the land today, tomorrow you will not have space to work.

“For instance in Lagos State, it has reached a certain limit even to get a space to bury someone is difficult.