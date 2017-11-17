Imo Doles Out $1m For Weah’s Presidential Race

The Okorocha-Ied government of lmo State has been accused of supporting the presidential ambition of one of the Liberian Presidential candidates, George Weah with the wooping sum of One Million American Dollars ($1m) to enable him execute some of his campaign activities.

This allegation was made by a former lawmaker at the Federal house of representatives, Rt. Hon. Uche Onyeagocha while declaring for All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), at his home town, Umuagam-Obinze, in Owerri West Local Government of the State.

The Former Lawmaker and a human rights activist who was a former member of All Progressives Congress (APC), said that he decided to leave APC back to APGA because of many atrocious activities of Rochas Okorocha in the management of lmo finances and governance, calling for unity among the APGA faithful to expose him more and eventually prevent him from replacing himself with his son-in-law, Hon. Uche Nwosu, in 2019.

The former APC senatorial candidate for Owerri zone in the 2015 election condemned the manner in which the incumbent governor of the state, His Excellency, Rochas Okorocha was recklessly spending lmo money on frivolities which according to him include building of South-African and Ghanaian Presidents’ statues, invitation and reception of the Liberian President Ellien Sirleaf Johnson and other forms of stealing which he stated had drastically affected the economy of lmo State.

He frowned at a situation where the Government named a street with the name of a questionable South-African President, Jacobs Zuma, against the wishes of Imolites and South-Africans, owing to over 700 corrupt charges surrounding Zuma.

The notable and vocal politician of Owerri West extraction, wondered why the Governor could not deem it necessary to name a street in Owerri with the names of Late Sam Mbakwe, Nnamdi Azikwe and Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu other than using a corrupt personality as Jacobs Zuma.

He allegedly added that with the level of misgoverance and looting associated with the governor, there was an indication that the governor was perfecting a way of escape from Imo State to any of the neighbouring African countries for a refuge before the handover date of 29th May, 2019, so as to prevent arrest by the appropriate authorities.

The Chairman of APGA in Owerri West local government area, Mr. Emeka Nkwada, commended the courage and political dexterity of Hon. Onyeagocha in defecting into his parent party, APGA and asked every member to embrace him warmly in readiness for 2019 general elections. He pointed out that Hon. Uche Onyeagocha followed the due processes in respect to his defection from APC to APGA.

In a brief speech by a supporter of Hon. Onyeagocha and another APGA entrant, Rev. Dr. Andrew Tochukwu, he praised the entry of Hon. Onyeagocha back to his root, APGA and stressed that it would strengthen the party in the state and attract many other heavy weights into the party.

The declaration exercise attracted many dignitaries like Barr. Charles Onyeagbakor, Dr. George Nkwoji and many more others..