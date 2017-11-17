FG Restates Commitment To Aviation Security

The Federal Government has reassured that the issue of security in the aviation industry will not be toiled with and hence, will take it to the next level that is acceptable internationally.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who disclosed this at the regional ministerial conference on aviation security in Abuja recently said that the Federal Government aims to improve on and take aviation security to the next level.

“May I, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, assure you of the commitment of the Federal Government in this regard of aviation safety that we will take seriously any task, role or assignment, assigned to the nation of Nigeria or that Nigeria assigned itself.

“We will not be the weak link in aviation security. AVSEC, as it is called, has been given an approval by the president to bear arms and have been committed to a series of training.

“We want to thank the United Nations Counter Terrorism Department that conducted the training and they will continue to provide that training. We are partnering with them to support us in the K-9 programme that will improve security in Nigeria’s aviation”, Sirika said.

He also said that the country is committed to global aviation security at the regional ministerial conference in Egypt.

“To ensure further more that there is institutional weight behind what we are doing, the Civil Aviation Act in Nigeria has just been reviewed and approved by the council of ministers under the leadership of the president and it is with the parliament for approval and passage”, he said.

The minister also said that training facilities have been established in Abuja and Lagos by the help of the UN Counter Terrorism Department.