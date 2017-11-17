Ebonyi NLC Lauds Buhari’s Labour – Friendly Disposition

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi State Chapter has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s workers’ fIiendly policies. The NLC Chairman in Ebonyi State, Mr Leonard Nkah, made the commendation last Tuesday in Abakaliki in his address presented at the occasion of the state visit of Buhari to the state .

Nkah said that Buhari has demonstrated leadership and has shown his love and passion for Nigerian workers and commitment to alleviating their sufferings.

This, the said, manifested through the release of funds to states to clear outstanding areas of workers’ salalies and pensions of retirees.

According to him, “the President has made the welfare of workers one of the administration’s cardinal policy thrusts.

He has openly shown his resentment to state governors owing their workers and pensioners several months of salaries and pensions.”

Nkah commended the President for condemning inability of 27 out of 36 states in Nigeria to pay salaries of workers and described the development as a national disgrace.

“Mr President has always identified with the Nigerian workers at all times and has shown enough passion and

commitment to alleviating the plight of the workers.

“Mr President, you have spoken out in various fora against inhuman and unfair treatment meted out to workers.

“You are the defender of the defenceless workers of Nigeria; you are the only President of Nigeria who has never minced words as to your position on the state of Nigerian workers and need to alleviate their sufferings.

“For all your workers’ friendly attributes, Mr President, we want you to know that we love you dearly as we are aware that the welfare of workers is one of the major policy thrusts of your administration, “ Nkah said.

The labour leader also commended Governor Dave Umahi for being labour friendly, which he said had been demonstrated through prompt payment of workers’ monthly salaries and pensions for the retirees.

He said that Ebonyi remained one of the few states that was not owing salary and pensions arrears to the workers and retirees.