Anambra Polls: NYSC DG Cautions Corps Members Against Malpractice

Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), h Brig-Gen. Sule Kazaure has warned corps members taking part in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State to discharge their duties according to the law.

Kazaure gave the warning when he addressed some corps members in A wka last Tuesday.

The director general. represented by Director of Corps Welfare and Inspectorate at the National Headquarters, Mrs Rosemary Okonghae said they were chosen based on their supposed neutrality and non-partisanship.

“Corps members are not immune to prosecution for electoral malpractice, obey the laws of the election and maintain the neutrality and non-partisanship which you were selected for this job for.

“We have put in place all the necessary measures to ensure your safety during the elections,” he said.

Kazaure urged them to be sensitive to their environment, security conscious and discharge their duties with all fairness.

He urged politicians not to expose corps members to unnecessary pressure through inducement. Kazaure assured the corps members that their allowances for training and election exercise had been worked out and guaranteed.

Responding on behalf of over 8,000 corps members slated for the election duty in Anambra, Mr Ebenezer Olawale, promised that they would do well in the task.

Olawale said he was sure that the corps members would not abuse or betray the trust reposed on them.

Our correspondent reports that the corps membes were employed on ad-hoc basis largely for the positions of Presiding Officers, and Assistant Presiding Officers.