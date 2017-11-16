RSG Recovers N40m, Suspends Principal Indefinitely -Warns Schools Of Severe Sanctions

The Rivers State Government has given an indefinite suspension to the Principal of Community Secondary School, Rukpokwu for charging fees above the approved sum by the state government.

Also, government has given a stern warning to school principals that more stringent measures and sanctions would be taken against any principal, which may result to outright sack, for overcharging of fees.

The Chairman, Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board, Chief David Briggs, who disclosed this in an interview with aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, explained that the board recently embarked on unscheduled monitoring of schools, just after the mid-term break of this new academic session.

“Since the schools resumed for this academic session, and just after the mid-term break, we have been going on unscheduled monitoring of schools, and last week, we visited Community Secondary School, Rukpokwu, and Community Secondary School, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo.

“We are very happy with the principal of Nkpolu-Oroworukwo because he did not charge above the approved N11,500 for sports wears, and uniforms, among others with receipts.

“But the case was different with Rukpokwu where the principal charged above the approved amount. He charged an average of N16,500 without issuing receipts, and did not give the students the required materials that the money was charged for.

“In line with the policy of the board, that principal have been placed on indefinite suspension and redeployed, and a new principal will be posted, next week (this week).

“Also, the principal is to refund all the extra charges to the parents on or before a specified date before his salary can be paid, and failure to do that will attract more stringent penalty. “Last session, we refunded N16million to parents, and this session, we have recovered N21million, which will be refunded to parents, and we have also recovered N2.8million due to absentee teachers, who had been receiving salaries without working, and that sum has been returned to the Ministry of Finance”, Briggs said.

By: Corlins Walter.