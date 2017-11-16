Road Project: PH Traders Decry Low Patronage

Traders and shop own

ers along the Sani Abacha Road in Port Harcourt have lamented loss of business patronage, following the slow pace of work on the road.

Some of the traders who spoke with our correspondent said business activities within the area have been grounded due to inaccessibility of the road.

A supermarket owner, Mrs Favour Onyekwere, who spoke with our correspondent said there was obvious decline in patronage as people no longer ply the road as a result of diversion due to the road construction.

“Our business turn over these days are not as promising as before, our teeming customers no longer come to patronize us, as they cannot drive through the road, especially between Aba road and Casablanca junction. The Government should do something to save our businesses”.

Another respondent, Mr. Festus Igwe, a bontique owner, along the Abacha road, also lamented low business patronage, due to obstructions as a result of the road construction.

“We are already in the season of sales and promotion, but the signals are very low. Our customers are complaining that they cannot shop well, because of the poor state of the growth, we are losing our customers the government should quickly intervene to save our businesses from collapsing”.

Others respondents who spoke with our correspondent, also urged the Rivers State Government to call on the contractors handling the road to expedite action and speedily deliver the project to alleviate the plight of the road users.

A visit to the affected road, shows that the road is barricaded and remain largely impassable.

By: Taneh Beemene.