Rivers Tasks Ibaa Community On Peace

The Rivers State Government has called on warring youths in Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area to sheathe their swords and embrace peace in the interest of the community.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, Engr. Emeka Woke made the call at a civic reception in honour of the State Commissioner for Housing, Elder Chinedu Nwobueze Tasie organised by the Mgbere community in Ibaa last weekend.

Engr Woke who said that no development can take place in an atmosphere denied of peace also restated the commitment of the government towards the completion of all internal roads and other projects in Ibaa community.

In his speech, the commissioner for Housing, Elder Tasie said governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike will contest for the 2017 Governorship election in the state.

Tasie also said that the community has resolved to vote massively for the Governor in 2019 and stressed the need for the people to strive to live in peace. He added that the community must resolve its crisis to enable those who fled the area as a result of the crisis return home.

He commended Governor Wike for the on-going Ibaa internal road project as well as the Isiokpo-Obelle-Ibaa bridge.

Earlier in an address read by Mr Chidi Bigman Nwobueze the community had said that the reception was in recognition of the commissioner’s contributions towards the development of the community.

He commended the commissioner for using his resources to foster peace, progress, human development and love throughout the length and breadth of the community.

“Whether it is with the Chiefs-in-council, Age Grades, Youths or ordinary folks, his footprints are indelible,” it said.

By: John Bibor & Goodness Osigbo.