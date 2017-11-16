MOSOP Insists On National Reconciliation

The Movement for the Sur

vival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) says national reconciliation is key to finding lasting solution to the agitations of the Ogoni people, and other minority groups in the country.

President of MOSOP, Mr. Legborsi Pyagbara made this assertion recently when the spoke in a media interactive programme organized by Silverbird Communications in Port Harcourt.

Pyagbara maintained that the agitations of the Ogoni people go beyond environmental rights, but also involve social, cultural rights as well. On why he seeks for national reconciliation with the Federal Government, the MOSOP president explained that there was need for a holistic approach to the Ogoni issues, as he reasoned that the clean-up programme was just a part of the process.

Though he hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s budget speech, last week, for providing support to the clean-up project, Pyagbara said the project should be given an urgent attention and should not be politicized.

“The government is not seizing opportunity to broaden the dialogue without which you cannot achieve a lasting solution to the Ogoni people”, the MOSOP President said.

Pyagbara emphasized the Ogoni issues remain a sore on the nation, since government has failed to address the pertinent issues holistically. He further declared, “The best gift President Buhari can give the Ogoni people is to clear the names of the Ogoni nine from conviction. For us, this is part of the national reconciliation”.