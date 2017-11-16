Group To Improve Women’s Participation In Business

The Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mine and Agriculture’s Business Women Group (NAWORG) has declared the commitment of the association to improve women’s participation in business activities and governance.

Chairperson of the organization, Mrs Patricia Idiakhoa made the declaration while addressing stakeholders at an event organised by the group in Port Harcourt recently.

Idiakhoa who described women as the foundation for economic development in any given society stressed the need for Nigerian women to be actively involved in enterprise development and governance.

She pointed out that, “the group was estabslihed in 2005 to look after and safeguard the interest of women entrepreneurs for the promotion of trade and industry, nationally and across the west African sub-region.”

According to her, the core mandate of the group includes but not limited to the following, “facilitating women participation in commerce and governance, identifying profitable business and market opportunities for members, access to loans and business information for members create enabling environment for business development, organize and conduct seminars, workshops conferences for the purpose of capacity building and raising awareness among members”.

She said membership of NAWORG was open to all women entrepreneur in chamber movements in Nigeria, noting that the group has made remarkable improvement since it came into existence. The achievements of the group, she noted include; organising a trade exhibition tagged “Nigeria International Women Entrepreneurial Exhibition” (NIWEX) with the theme, “Encouraging Women in Developing Local Products for Economic Growth”, establishment of cooperative society for women, organising of NAWORG women conference and women advancement forum.

On her part, the coordinator of NAWORG, Rivers State Chapter, Jovita Iroemeh said the inauguration of the body in the State has opened vistas of economic activities for women in the state.

She said the Rivers State Chapter of NAWORG will work in synergy with the Port Harcourt chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) to achieve set objectives.