Author Charts Path To Africa’s Economic Growth

An author and motivational Speaker, Dr. Ugboma Ezidi has stated that the only solution to genuine technological and entrepreneurial growth among African societies is to do away with colonial legacies.

Speaking during the formal launching and presentation of his new book, “Africa Rethink, an intellectual revolution in Africa, “the author, said Africa has over the years remained a dumping ground for toxic colonial legacies.

According to him, such legacies have undermined the genuine prospect of indigenous development among African societies.

He decried a situation, where the natural resources of Africa are carted away to develop Europe while African societies remain in poverty and economic misery.

He called on African leaders and thinktanks to come up with policies and indeologies that would promote enterprise development in Africa and discourage unfeltered westernization.

Ezidi described the relationship between African societies and Europe as an “unholy matrimony” noting that only deliberate detachment from such unequal partnership can save the economic future of African societies. He said Africa was suffering from an endemic proplan of technological transfer and domestication, which must be functionally addressed to save African societies from being totally lost to the bug. According to him, the prevailing economic challenges in Africa can best be addressed through the enthronement, of good governance, justice, hardwork and patriotism.

By: Taneh Beemene.