Wike Wrestling Champship: SWAN President Happy With Media Facilities

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Mr Honour Sirawoo has expressed satisfaction with the provisions of Media Tribune and Mixed Zone for the forthcoming Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship scheduled for Port Harcourt from November 23-30, 2017.

Rivers State will also play host to African Wrestling Championship next February 2018 with same facilities to be used by local and visiting sports journalists.

Sirawoo, who stated this shortly after inspecting the main bowl of the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, the venue for the wrestling championship, said the provision of such facilities were in line with international standards.

The SWAN president, who is also a member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the Alternate Chairman of Media/Publicity subcommittee of the wrestling championship, commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for promoting wrestling in the state and Nigeria at large.

According to him, with the commitment shown by the Governor, he has no doubts as to the success of the championship that will bring together wrestlers from all the states of the federation and the FCT.

He noted that beyond providing the facilities for the wrestling events, it would remain a permanent feature of the main bowl for future competitions that may be hosted by the sports complex.

A member of the LOC and venue/facilities sub-committee, Joshua Kio, who conducted Sirawoo round the sports complex, assured that all areas of concern would be addressed before the wrestling championship begins.