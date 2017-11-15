We Won’t Abandon Delta Rubber, RSG Assures

The Rivers State Commissioner of Agriculture, Charles Nwaorgu, has assured management and staff of Delta Rubber Company, Okomoko, Etche Local Government Area that the state government would not abandon the critical facility in the government’s drive to diversify its economy and revenue sources.

The commissioner, who gave the assurance when he embarked on an inspection of facilities at Delta Rubber Company, last weekend, also assured them that while equipment to ensure optimum capacity utilisation would be provided within available resources, staff welfare would also be given priority attention.

Nwaorgu lamented the level of vandalisation at the site, and assured the management that the government would unleash a new lease of life on the facility, soon.

The commissioner restated the commitment and determination of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration to create more jobs for the teeming Rivers youth, and encouraged members of staff to remain committed.

He also gave a 21-day ultimatum to illegal occupants of lands belonging to the company to vacate the premises or face the full weight of the law.

The Tide reports that Delta Rubber Company sits on 6,770 hectares of land but has been in a state of disuse for over 10 years.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.