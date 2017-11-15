Rivers CJ Frees 21 Inmates In Degema

As part of efforts to decongest prisons in the state, the Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Adama Iyaye-Lamikanra has granted pardon to 21 awaiting trial inmates serving in Degema Prison in the state.

Justice Iyaye-Lamikanra, was accompanied to Degema Prison by officials of the Department of Public Prosecution, some senior judges and chief magistrates to perform the gaol delivery exercise.

Also in the accompany of the chief judge of Rivers State, who said the exercise was part of effort to decongest prisons, were the officials of the Legal Aids Council, and members of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

Speaking at the Degema Prison, Justice Iyaye-Lamikanra noted that she was carrying out the exercise based on the powers conferred on her by the Rivers State Administration of Criminal Justice Law Number Seven 2015, which she said, gave her the powers to grant pardon to inmates of prisons.

The chief judge expressed worries that for over 10 years, such exercise has not been carried out by the previous chief judges even as she assured that the Judiciary under her watch will experience regular gaol delivery exercise in the state.

After granting pardon to the lucky inmates, Iyaye-Lamikanra advised them to go home and start a new life warning that any attempt to return to the prison may not augur well for them.