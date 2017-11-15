Return Of Community’s Indigenes Excites Bayelsa Govt

The Bayelsa State Government has expressed joy over the safe return of some indigenes of Peremabiri community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, nearly two years after they were forced to relocate from the area.

The over 300 indigenes of the coastal community made up of men, women and children fled from the community following wide spread violence that erupted there over falsification of election results and were camped by the state government, since 2015 with the best treatment given to them.

They, however, returned to their community penultimate Saturday amidst fanfare as they rejoiced and danced while applauding the restoration government for all it did for them.

Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement released in Yenagoa noted that their safe return signaled the dawn of peace to the once troubled community. He on behalf of the state government expressed profound gratitude to Governor Seriake Dickson for providing a safe place in Yenagoa for the displaced persons and picking up all their bills for almost two years, saying the governor demonstrated the commitment of a leader who is passionate about the welfare of his people.

In the statement, the commissioner also thanked security agents for restoring the peace of the community and charged them to maintain it while also calling on leaders and members of Peremabiri to work towards building a strong bond of unity, tolerance and love.

Iworiso-Markson urged them not to allow their community to go through such a dark moment again because of the interest of few ýpersons and stressed that now was the time to move forward and support the efforts of the government.

The statement read in part “Now that the once displaced persons have safely returned to their community and are integrated, it is time for members of the community to work towards maintaining peace and stability. For us as a government we have done our part and we will continue to do the needful.