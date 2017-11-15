Institute Moves To End Pastoralists, Farmers’ Conflicts

The National Animal

Production Research Institute (NAPRI) has solicited partnership with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop pastoralists and farmers clashes in Nigeria.

NAPRI sought the partnership when its delegation led by the Executive Director, Prof. Clarence Lakpini, paid courtesy visits to the two institutions in Abuja, Monday.

At the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Lakpini said that the conflicts between pastoralists and arable farmers were of national concern.

This, he said, led to the Ministry of Agriculture to set up a ministerial committee for transformation of grazing reserves to ranches.

He said the whole idea was to look for possible ways of ending the continued clashes between the two groups in the country.

“The livestock sector in West Africa contributes six to eight per cent of the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the agricultural GDP.

“This is a socio-economic strength that can be harnessed to create jobs and ensure food security for the Nation.

“This is the time to put in place a strategic sustainable intervention mechanism to avert more serious conflicts in the future,’’ Lakpini said.

According to him, NAPRI has been mobilising critical stakeholders to evolve a holistic strategy and ensure implementation of applicable solutions to the challenges.

“ We can approach the challenges through training of pastoralists by skills acquisition of modern animal husbandry techniques.

“ Encouraging and training of youths in livestock value chains as small and medium enterprises.

“We will be developing a NAPRI integrated livestock model farm project which can be out-selected for cluster livestock farmers in states that provide the land and encourage partnership with private developers.

“The private developers, whose expertise and resources are used to establish pastures, provide feeds and other inputs like biological and drugs within the vicinity of the cluster farms, “he added.

He said that the Foreign Affairs Ministry would open relations with other countries in the region and globally which they considered auspicious to seek partnership with. According to him, the aim is to break through the malady caused by the prevailing livestock husbandry system.

“To achieve the goal of developing the NAPRI Integrated Livestock Model Farms Project and out-scale to states, we need foreign technical and investment partnership to be synergised”, he said.