Expert Wants Board To Regulate Construction Industry

Past President of the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mr Olusegun Ajanlekoko, has appealed to the Federal Government to establish a board to regulate construction industry activities nationwide.

Ajanlekoko made the appeal while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of the Institute’s 9th Annual Distinguished Lecture in Lagos, Monday.

He said that absence of the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) was the major factor militating against growth of the Nigerian construction sector.

According to him, most of the foreign countries like Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa that have effective construction sector, operate with a functional CIDB.

“The construction industry performance is a source of worry in this country.

“The Nigerian construction industry has been highly unregulated and that is why the industry is stagnant and nothing seem to be moving in it.

“The solution lies in having a board that will regulate and champion everything that has to do with the construction industry in Nigeria. Government must be the catalyst,” Ajanlekoko said.

He said that Nigeria could benefit massively from proper regulation of the physical planning and environmental aspects of the industry.

Ajanlekoko said it was unfortunate that Nigeria had become a dumping ground for sub-standard building materials.

“We do not have standards; Nigeria has become a dumping ground for lots of sub-standard goods and it is a source of worry for professionals and those who are stakeholders.