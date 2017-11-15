Cleric Harps On Celebration Of Mothers

The Senior Pastor of

Abundant Life Evangel Mission, Pastor Ule Williams has charged Nigerians to celebrate their mothers while they are alive.

The pastor stated this during the 80th Birthday celebration of his mother, Deaconess Justinah Ule Glad at the Mgbuoba Branch of the church in Port Harcourt, last weekend. Williams stressed that mothers were worth celebrating due mainly to their pivotal contributions to family growth and stability, and condemned the attitude of some men who do not care about their families’ welfare.

Speaking in his sermon titled: “Celebrating the Goodness of God: Honouring a Worthy Mother,” the pastor explained that mothers are special gifts from God and a blessing to humanity, and deserved to be celebrated, respected and recognised while alive.

He enjoined all not to dishonour their mothers by wishing them dead, but should take proper care of them no matter the austere times, adding that when mothers are well catered for, honoured and respected; divine grace would come and things would begin to turn around for good in the home.

Williams stressed that when mothers are celebrated at old age and while alive, they appreciate their children’s contribution to their lives, adding that it was wrong for people to celebrate their mothers in death.

“Honouring them when they are alive gives them more reason and joy to live life to its fullness because the recognition given them becomes a blissful one, and it spurs and rejuvenates them,” he said. On her part, the celebrant, Deaconess Justinah Ule Glad advised aged mothers who joined to celebrate her to keep trusting God for a celebration of this nature in their lives, whether they have children or not, adding that God would always raise men to honour them.

She said that despite all the trials, temptations and tribulations that caused death to take away four of her seven children, among them graduates and undergraduates, she never gave up on God.

Also speaking, her daughter-in-law, Mrs Deborah Ule Williams said it was a blessing to have a lovely mother-in-law, and advised other daughters-in-law who might not be lucky to have such a mother-in-law to be patient and prayerful to God for His intercession.

She charged all to honour their mothers when they are alive as it would give them more reasons to live long happily with their children, grand and great grand children.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana