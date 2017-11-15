Bizman Tasks FG On Budget Implementation

A Port Harcourt-based businessman, Chief Frank Chukwuma has urged the Federal Government to properly implement the 2018 budget of N8.612 trillion to set the nation on the path of progress, development and economic growth.

Speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday, the business mogul said that the performance of the 2017 budget is worrisome and below expectation, despite efforts by the government to take the nation’s economy out of recession.

Chukwuma who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Derivative Solution System Nigeria Limited, which specialises in economic policy analysis, computer softwares and hardwares dealer and current/public affairs added that the performance of 2018 budget will depend on the sincerity of the Federal Government towards the budget.

He said that he expected the government to have raised the education sector budget to a more significant level considering the role of the sector in national development.

The business magnate said that in the budget, education sector got only 7.04 per cent of the N8.6 trillion 2018 budget, which was much lower than the 26 per cent of national budget as recommended by the United Nations, stressing that the global organisation recommended the budgetary benchmark to enable nations to adequately cater for rising education demands.

He further emphasised that the total sum from the sectoral breakdown of the budget by the Minister of National Planning and Budget showed that the education sector was allocated the sum of N605.8 billion with N435.1 billion for recurrent expenditure, N61.73 billion for capital expenditure and N109.06 billion for the Universal Basic Education Commission, adding that the allocation was lower than the 7.4 per cent the government gave the education sector in the N7.4 trillion 2017 budget.

Chukwuma called for the review of small and medium scale industries in the country with a view to creating job opportunities to many unemployed youths.

He challenged the organised private sector to come out with a more concre3te policy to assist private businessmen and governments on the ease of doing business in the country as, according to him, many businessmen are going through challenges in terms of multiple taxations and other sundry issues.