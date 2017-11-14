26 Nigerian Women Found Dead in the Mediterranean Sea

Twenty-six Nigerian women and girls were taken from the Mediterranean Sea over last weekend. The women were in boats.

“It is a tragedy for mankind,” The prefect in the port city of Salerno, Salvatore Malfi, told it a massive tragedy for all people on the planet. He reminded that recently the officials rescued over four hundred migrants from Africa in the central Mediterranean.

According to official reports, the age of dead women was from 14 to 18. The communications officer for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Italy, Marco Rotunno, additionally told that the Spanish Navy found the bodies of 26 women floating in the water. Another official added that all dead women, who departed from Libya, were from Nigeria.

Additionally, Mr. Rotunno added that nobody had yet claimed corpses as family members. “So, there no chance to speak with any of 400 migrants, but almost certainly they were not relatives of these girls,” he clarified. The official also added that when groups of young girls are alone, there is a high probability that they could be victims of numerous sex trafficking rings.

“For Nigerian ladies, it is pretty standard to being trafficked. Unfortunately, it is a regional network. I have seen younger than thirteen, and they were alone and from Nigeria,” added the communications officer for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Italy.

